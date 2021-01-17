Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui

Prayagraj police have submitted a production warrant in an Indore court and jail authorities for comedian Munawar Faruqui in connection with a case registered against him at George Town police station here in April 2020, police said Sunday.

The warrant, issued by a Prayagraj lower court, was submitted on Saturday before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and Indore Central Jail, where Faruqui has been lodged for the past over two weeks, said station house officer (SHO) of George Town police station Shishupal Sharma.

The case was lodged in Prayagraj on April 19, 2020 by an advocate Ashutosh Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and section 65 and 66 IT Act, 2008, Sharma said.

The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, mocking the deaths of Hindus in the Godhra train burning case and insinuating the role of the RSS in the carnage, the SHO said.

Presently investigation in the case is being carried out by the crime branch, Sharma said.

The Madhya Pradesh high court on January 15 adjourned Faruqui’s bail hearing until next week. He had moved the high court after the magistrate’s court, as well as the sessions court rejected his bail plea. The chief judicial magistrate had also extended Faruqui’s judicial custody till January 27.

Faruqui and four other stand-up comedians were arrested on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event in Indore.