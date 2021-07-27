Pregnant woman carried on cot across river gives birth to stillborn baby in MP

A pregnant woman, who had to be carried on a cot across a swollen seasonal river to reach a health centre about four kilometres from her home in Chikalbhata village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to a stillborn baby on Monday night, the woman’s father said.

In the absence of an access road and a bridge over the Bhadkada river, the 20-year-old pregnant woman, Pinky was carried on a cot by villagers as they waded through the river that had swollen due to monsoon rains.

“We carried Pinky on a cot as an ambulance refused to come to the village. We took Pinky in labour pain to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Tekadhana where they didn’t find a doctor to attend to her. Later, an Asha worker made arrangements for a Janani Express (a specialised ambulance for handling pregnant women) to take her to a hospital in Junnardeo, about 12-14 kilometers away. Due to the delay in delivery, my daughter gave birth to a stillborn baby,” said Amarlal, father of the woman.

Another villager Shyam Kumar said such hardships were common for the villagers.

“This is not the first such incident in our village; students didn’t go to school in the rainy season as our village is surrounded by rivers from two sides. In the absence of a bridge, we wait for months for the level of the water in the river to decrease. We have many times requested the district administration and politicians but no one took interest in resolving our problem.”

District collector Saurabh Kumar Suman said, “We are probing the matter as the project of construction of the connecting bridge has been approved a long time ago.”

This was the third such incident in MP within a week, exposing poor road infrastructure. Earlier, in two similar incidents in Barwani, villagers had to carry pregnant women in slings made up of clothes for eight kms to reach the approaching road.