Premanand Maharaj's disciple jumps to death in UP's Vrindavan

A disciple of Sant Premanand Maharaj jumped from the fourth floor of an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Friday and died. Originally from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, the disciple was admitted to the Sarvodaya Hospital in the city after the incident.

Vrindavan circle deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Singh said on Friday night that information was received at Vrindavan police station (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

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Police reached the ashram, and a forensic team gathered evidence from the room he was living in.

Vrindavan circle deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Singh said on Friday night that information was received at Vrindavan police station of someone injured admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital.

“Police reached the Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram connected to Kelikunj and found that the disciple had attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor and was hospitalised, where he died,” said the DSP.

The officer said that an immediate investigation was conducted and that the deceased was found to be a resident of Jabalpur.

“Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination to get further details. Investigation is on in the case,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer further said that the investigating team had collected evidence from the spot, and the Vrindavan Police Station team was conducting the inquest (Panchnama) and post-mortem proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer further said that the investigating team had collected evidence from the spot, and the Vrindavan Police Station team was conducting the inquest (Panchnama) and post-mortem proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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"His family members have been informed, and necessary legal action is underway," the DSP said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290