‘Prepare monthly activities around International Year of Millets’: Union ministry

The Union education ministry has asked states and Union Territories to take suitable measures to introduce ‘millet-based recipes’ in the canteens and messes of the schools and offices and prepare a month-wise calendar of activities to create awareness around the ongoing celebration of the International Year of Millets, according to an official communication.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry, in a communication dated July 5, said that it had written to all the states and UTs in April requesting them to share a month-wise calendar of activities to be carried out to create awareness regarding the use of millets or Shri anna. “However, the information is still pending,” the ministry said.

“..Kindly instruct the concerned officials in your State/UT for taking suitable actions to adopt millets-based recipes in the canteens/mess of the schools/offices and promote their health and nutritious benefits as well as provide a month-wise calendar of activities to create awareness regarding the use of Shree Anna for the celebration of International Year of Millets to this Department at the earliest,” the order states.

At India’s instance, the United Nations declared 2023 as the international year of millets, and India has since embarked on a mission to popularize the coarse grains that are both rich in micronutrients as well as hardy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior ministry official, requesting anonymity, said that despite repeated requests, some states have not yet planned to inform the ministry about the activities and efforts they are putting into making celebrations around the International Year of celebration a success. “The ministry has again requested the states to submit the details,” the official said.

The ministry also asked to follow a millet-based recipe book – “Shree Anna (Millets) Recipes – A Healthy Menu for Mess/Canteens” prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

“The book contains region-specific recipes from East, West, North and South and will act as a ready reckoner for providing menu options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the canteens and messes of Offices/Jails/Colleges/Hospitals etc.,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry had last year asked all the states to include millets in the mid-day meal menus served to students at government and government-aided schools up to class 8th.

Besides, it also emphasized increasing awareness about the use of millets among students and parents and the contribution of millets to food security and nutrition.