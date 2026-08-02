...
...
Next Story

President clears anti-paper leak law

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation aiming at raising the punishment for unfair means in public examinations, days after the bill was pushed through both the Houses of Parliament by voice vote earlier this week

Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 08:30:33 IST
By Himanshi Sharma, New Delhi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation aiming at raising the punishment for unfair means in public examinations, days after the bill was pushed through both the Houses of Parliament by voice vote earlier this week.

HT Image
HT Image

In a gazette notification issued on Friday, the law ministry said President Murmu has given her assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

According to the legislation, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum up to 10 years and a fine up to 50 lakh. Earlier, the punishment scale was three years jail term, extendable up to five years and 10 lakh.

For organised crimes, the amended law proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to 10 crore. The law outlines 15 illegal acts, including leaking question papers, tampering with OMR sheets, creating fake websites and issuing fake admit cards.

President Murmu’s assent came within days of Parliament clearing the bill, bringing the amended penalties into force from the date of publication.

 
legislation
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/President clears anti-paper leak law
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe