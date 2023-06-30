President Draupadi Murmu on 3-day visit to Vidarbha from July 4

NAGPUR: President Draupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to the Vidarbha region from July 4.

President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli. (Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)

President Murmu will arrive at Nagpur airport from Hyderabad on July 4 evening. She will travel to Maharashtra’s tribal district of Gadchiroli on July 5 morning. She will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli.

On her return to Nagpur, she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Cultural Centre at Koradi in Nagpur district.

She will also visit Wardha on July 6 and attend the convocation ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University. The President will also interact with some prominent personalities from different fields such as literature, social service and education during her stay in Nagpur, an official communication said.

