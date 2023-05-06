Video | President Murmu visits Odisha's ‘black tigers’ habitat Similipal Tiger Reserve

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. The reserve is known for being the only natural habitat in the world that protects the rare “melanistic tigers”, commonly referred to as black tigers.

President Murmu in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve on Friday(source:Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

During her visit, President Murmu took a leisurely walk inside the tiger reserve, enjoying the serene environment and observing the wildlife, including deer and monkeys.

A video from Rashtrapati Bhavan, shared by news agency ANI, showed President Murmu donning a half-coat and a hat over her formal saree attire, as she was dressed for a jungle safari.

Murmu spent over two hours exploring the reserve forest that covers an area of about 2,750 square kilometers.

Members of eco-tourism groups, mostly women from Jamuni, Barehipani, Gurguria, and Kumari, actively participated in the President's jungle safari. The visit was part of her three-day visit to her home state of Odisha, which started on Thursday.

President Murmu also laid the foundation stones on Thursday for the Skill Training Hub and Community Center at Pahadpur. Later, she visited the Brahma Kumaris Center in Hatbadra, where she launched the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign. That evening, the President attended a civic reception hosted in her honor by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

This was her first visit to Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district, which is also her birthplace, after assuming the highest constitutional post of the country.

On Saturday, President Murmu attended the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada. The President made a heartwarming gesture while she was en route to the convocation as she met a group of school students on her way. She deboarded her car in the middle way and had a conversation with the children lined up on the streets. They also received chocolates from the President for which the children were delighted.

(With inputs from agencies)

