Similipal Tiger Reserve to be shut for two days ahead of President Murmu’s visit

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 03, 2023 08:23 PM IST

All tourist and vehicular movement will be stopped at the two entry gates during the President’s visit on May 5

The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for tourists on Thursday and Friday in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the reserve during her three-day tour to Odisha.

Arrangements for the President’s stay have been made at the forest rest house in Chahala. (HT photo)
Arrangements for the President's stay have been made at the forest rest house in Chahala. (HT photo)

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF)-cum-field director of the tiger reserve, Prakash Chand Gogineni said all tourist and vehicular movement will be stopped at the two entry gates during the President’s visit on May 5.

“We have also curbed entry of tourists to the reserve on May 4 so that all arrangements are in place. Arrangements for the President’s stay have been made at the forest rest house in Chahala. She will also visit Barehipani waterfalls and other spots inside Similipal and. The President will spend around two and half hours inside the national park,” said Gogineni.

This is Murmu’s first visit to her home district of Mayurbhanj after becoming President.

Though she would visit the core area of the tiger reserve, it is not certain whether she can see any of the Royal Bengal tigers of the reserve spread over 2,700 sq km area.

“It all boils down to luck when it comes to sighting tigers in Similipal. I am not sure if President can see any of the tigers,” said the RCCF of the reserve.

