Forest fire in Similipal National Park completely contained, says Odisha govt
The Odisha government on Saturday claimed that the forest fire in several jungles including the one in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district is completely contained.
The chief of the Forest Fire Task Force Dr Sandeep Tripathy said proactive steps taken by the state government to check and control forest fire in the state has led to total control in the forest fire situation in Odisha.
"The Similipal forest fire is now completely contained. As per the latest National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad report, the forest fire activities in Similipal are totally reduced, he said.
Tripathy said Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun has indicated 341 forest fire alert in the state on Saturday with only 4 fire alerts fire in Similipal as against 701 forest fire alerts on Friday and the forest fire situation in the state is contained.
He said District Collectors along with SPs, Sub- Collectors, Tahsildars are continuously associated in assisting the Forest Department field officials in fire mitigation, who are on 24X7 alert to check and douse forest fire in the field. The patrolling, including night patrolling has been up-scaled and being monitored 24X7 on the Odisha Forest Management System(OFMS) of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) office.
These satellite-based forest fire alert points received from FSI, Dehradun generated using satellite data are being made available in real time through auto-generated sms to the concerned field level up to beat guard apart from WhatsApp and email, he informed.
This apart, Tripathy said the state government has directed the DFOs to engage local community members in fire dousing on payments basis, wherever needed apart from providing incentives and reward to local or VSS members for their active role in control of fire.
Eight ODRAF teams with 25 members along with Fire Officials are being actively engaged in dousing forest fire along with forest staff.
The Central team after their Similipal visit is now at Kuldiha WL sanctuary. State's field officials are moving along with them to the fire affected areas, Tripathy said.
