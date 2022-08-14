Droupadi Murmu address highlights: Gender inequalities reducing in India, says President
President Droupadi Murmu address highlights: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.
Beginning her address, Murmu said that on August 15, 1947, India cut the shackles of colonial rule. “While celebrating the anniversary of that auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters,” she said.
Expressing her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, President Murmu said that Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.
She also lauded India's fight against the Covid pandemic by saying that the country's achievements in combating the pandemic had been better than many developed nations.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 08:01 PM
Full text of President Murmu's maiden I-Day eve address
Here is the link to President Droupadi Murmu's address on the eve of the Independence Day.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:21 PM
Gender inequalities reducing in India: Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu pointed out that gender inequalities are reducing in India and women are breaking many glass ceilings.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:17 PM
India's achievements in combating Covid better than many developed nations: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu told Indian citizens on Sunday that the country's achievements in combating the Covid pandemic have been better than many developed countries.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:14 PM
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:12 PM
The Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country: Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu expressed her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said the Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:09 PM
On 15 Aug 1947, we cut shackles of colonial rule, says President
President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that on August 15, 1947, India cut the shackles of colonial rule.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:02 PM
President Murmu addresses the nation on eve of Independence Day
President Droupadi Murmu is currently addressing the nation on the eve on Independence Day.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 06:52 PM
You can watch the LIVE speech above. You can also watch it on the President of India's official YouTube channel or that of All India Radio (AIR).
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 06:40 PM
