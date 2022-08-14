Droupadi Murmu address highlights: Gender inequalities reducing in India, says President

President Droupadi Murmu address highlights: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

Beginning her address, Murmu said that on August 15, 1947, India cut the shackles of colonial rule. “While celebrating the anniversary of that auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters,” she said.

Expressing her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, President Murmu said that Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.

She also lauded India's fight against the Covid pandemic by saying that the country's achievements in combating the pandemic had been better than many developed nations.