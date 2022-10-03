President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Gujarat on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Gujarat on Monday for her first visit to the state after becoming the head of the state. She will begin the two-day visit by visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

“Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar,” a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Murmu will attend a civic reception in Gandhinagar hosted by the government of Gujarat on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, she will launch ‘herSTART’, a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs, and lay the foundation stone for projects at the varsity.

herSTART is one of Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council’s (GUSEC) flagship programmes. Established for empowering innovative ideas by women, it seeks to hand hold entrepreneurs during their entrepreneurial endeavours.

The programme is open to all women who have innovative ideas, prototypes, or existing business ventures and want to take their efforts to the next stage.