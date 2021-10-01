Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President Kovind turns 76 today; PM Modi, Shah extend greetings
india news

President Kovind turns 76 today; PM Modi, Shah extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the President has endeared himself to the entire nation due to his humble personality.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:00 AM IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

As President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 on Friday, top leaders of the country extended their greetings and wished him a long life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the President has endeared himself to the entire nation due to his humble personality. 

“His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

In his birthday greetings to Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah said the former’s commitment towards the welfare of every section of society is inspiring. In a tweet in Hindi, Shah further said, “The country has benefited continuously from your knowledge and experience.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted the President on his birthday.

Kovind was born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district and became a lawyer at the age of 16. He served as a Rajya Sabha member before taking over as the governor of Bihar in 2015.   

He assumed office on July 25, 2017.  

 

 

president ram nath kovind narendra modi
