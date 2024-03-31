President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon BJP veteran LK Advani

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, upon Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the residence of LK Advani on the occasion. President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The Modi government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna this year that also included LK Advani.

On Saturday, President Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities, including two former prime ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also conferred with the country's highest civilian award.

PV Narasimha Rao's daughter, N Sharada Devi, expressed happiness over her late father being conferred the Bharat Ratna.

N Sharada Devi said, “I thank the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for giving the Bharat Ratna to my father PV Narasimha Rao from the hands of President of India. We all are very happy.”

Former PM PV Narasimha Rao's award was received by his son PV Prabhakar Rao.

LK Advani's political journey