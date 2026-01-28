President Murmu stresses ‘true social justice’ in Parliament address as Budget Session begins

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27, outlining the Union government's vision for social justice, inclusive growth, and a developed India. The President delivered her address to members of both Houses assembled together in the Lok Sabha Chamber on the opening day of the Seventh Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 270th Session of the Rajya Sabha. In her address, President Murmu said she was "delighted to address Parliament, recalling that the previous year was memorable for celebrating India's rapid progress and rich heritage. (Sansad TV)

In her address, President Murmu said she was "delighted to address Parliament, recalling that the previous year was memorable for celebrating India's rapid progress and rich heritage. She noted that 150 years of Vande Mataram were celebrated across the country, with citizens paying tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

"The country celebrated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bhadur Ji. During the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the entire country paid him tribute and remembered his tribute to the tribal community. The events related to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel further strengthened the sense of Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat. The entire country became witness to how Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations of filled the country with music and a sense of unity. When the country remembers the contribution of its ancestors, the new generation gets inspiration which further speeds up our journey towards Viksit Bharat," she said.

Focusing on social justice, the President underlined that Babasaheb Ambedkar consistently emphasised equality and social justice, values enshrined in the Constitution. "Every citizen of the country should get their full rights without any discrimination. My Government is committed to true social justice," she said. As a result, she noted, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last decade, with efforts to empower the poor being accelerated further in the government's third term.

"My Government is working for Dalits, the backwards, tribal community and everyone with complete sensitivenss. The vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is becoming a positive impact on the lives of every citizen. At the beginning of 2014, social security schemes reached just 25 crore citizens. With the efforts of the Govt about 95 crore Indians have access to social security schemes now," she added.

The President also highlighted the new act VB-G RAM G that thas replace the MNREGA. As she praised the provisions of the act the Treasury benches thumped the tables in appreciation while opposition MPs stood and protested and demanded that the law be withdrawn.

"For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages," the President.

President Murmu also said that with 2026, India has entered the second stage of the 21st century, and the achievements of the last 25 years have laid a strong foundation across sectors, calling this year a crucial base of the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Earlier, the President received a Guard of Honour on her arrival at Parliament of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were present during the address.

The Budget Session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by Standing Committees. (ANI)