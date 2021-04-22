President, PM express grief over loss of lives in Nashik oxygen tank leak

Condolences poured in from various quarters over the loss of lives in the Nashik hospital oxygen leakage incident on Wednesday.

“I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leak in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery,” President Ram Nath Kovind said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident.

“The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a statement: “I was deeply anguished to know about the death of innocent Covid-19 patients in the unfortunate incident of Oxygen tanker leakage at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. I convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the affected persons.”

Condoling the death of Covid-19 patients, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to provide all assistance to the affected.

“The news of patients’ death at Nashik’s Zakir Hussain Hospital is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families. I appeal to the state government and party workers to provide all possible assistance,” Gandhi tweeted.