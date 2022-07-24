'India on path to own 21st century': President Kovind in farewell address| Watch

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday addressed the nation on the last day of his office, expressing belief that the country is capable of making 21st century as the one belonging to India.“Five years ago, you put faith in me and elected me as the president. I express my gratitude to all the Indians and their public representatives,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

The outgoing president also recalled his visit to his ancestral village and seeking blessings from his teacher at his school. “A strong connect to the roots is a feature of India's culture. I urge the youth to continue this tradition of remaining connected with their roots,” Kovind said.

During his address, the president recalled the freedom struggle and paid tribute to the freedom fighters. “During the 19th century, there were countless struggles for freedom. Several heroes who instilled the patriotic spirit in the Indians had been forgotten. Now, they are being remembered with utmost respect,” he said. The outgoing president recalled past presidents including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on this occasion. “During my five-year long tenure, I have fulfilled my duties with the best of my abilities. I have been quite aware of being the successor of greats like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. S Radhakrishnan and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.”

Kovind highlighted climate change as a serious concern for the future of the planet. “We need to protect our environment, land, air and water for the sake of our children,” he said.

Kovind is succeeded by Droupadi Murmu who will take oath tomorrow.

