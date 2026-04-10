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President renominates Harivansh Narayan Singh to Rajya Sabha

Under Article 80, the President is empowered to nominate up to 12 members to the Rajya Sabha from fields such as literature, science, art and social service.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:49 pm IST
By Sanjeev K Jha
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President Droupadi Murmu has nominated senior journalist-turned-politician Harivansh Narayan Singh to the Rajya Sabha, a day after his previous term ended on April 9.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. (Sansad TV)

The decision, taken under the provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution, has sparked discussions from Delhi to Bihar.

Singh’s earlier tenure in the Upper House ended this week, and notably, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) did not formally renominate him this time. This had led to speculation that his parliamentary career might come to an end. However, the President’s nomination has effectively reset that narrative, ensuring his continuation in Parliament.

Under Article 80, the President is empowered to nominate up to 12 members to the Rajya Sabha from fields such as literature, science, art and social service. Singh, who has a long background in journalism and public life, has now been brought back to the House under this constitutional provision.

With his renomination, political observers see not just a personal milestone for Singh but also an indication that his experience and institutional role continue to be valued in New Delhi’s evolving political landscape.

Patna-based political observer and a close associate of Singh, Surendra Kishore said that his nomination indicates his political acumen had impressed the prime minister. “His re-nomination is the prize for his dedication, values and intellect,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjeev K Jha

In his reporting career of over 20 years, Sanjeev K Jha has covered bureaucracy, politics, ISI activities in border areas, music and Bollywood. Presently, he covers crime in the national Capital.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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