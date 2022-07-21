President-elect Droupadi Murmu's tally boosted by cross-voting | Here's state-wise list

Over 120 MLAs from across state assemblies cross-voted in support of president-elect Droupadi Murmu, defying their parties' stated support to Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The counting of votes also suggests that Murmu was the beneficiary of cross-voting from 17 MPs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh assemblies witnessed a significant number of Opposition MLAs voting for the BJP-led NDA's candidate.

States which saw most cross-voting by MLAs

Assam: 22

Madhya Pradesh: 19

Maharashtra: 16

Uttar Pradesh: 12

Gujarat: 10

Jharkhand: 10

Bihar: 6

Chhattisgarh: 6

Rajasthan 5

Goa 4

Murmu's tribal background appeared to have drawn support from Opposition MLAs from Jharkhand too, where the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had already announced support to her.

Set to be India's first tribal and also the youngest president, Murmu received maximum votes from Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra assemblies while Sinha got his largest share of support from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | PM visits Droupadi Murmu's house, says she ‘will be an outstanding President’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated about the cross-voting from opposition MLAs with his tweet, "Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA's original strength of 79 in the 126 member Assam Assembly. 2 absent. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA's Presidential candidate & wholeheartedly joining this historic moment."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murmu, 64, won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha, receiving over 64 per cent valid votes cast by MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovid to become the country's 15th president.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON