PM visits Droupadi Murmu's house, says she ‘will be an outstanding President’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening visited BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her soon after she emerged victorious in the Presidential election. Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

“Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey,” Modi tweeted.

Modi added that Murmu's early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. “She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,” he said in another tweet.

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, said Murmu has got 2,161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

"Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab.

"In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes," Mody said.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate Murmu's victory.

