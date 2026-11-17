The Press Council of India’s (PCI) guidelines on reporting in conflict zones have recommended that governments not invoke stringent laws such as UAPA, NSA or sedition against journalists for their reports, a suggestion on which the council’s chairperson justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, dissented. PCI guidelines are advisory nature – the body’s prerogative extends only to print news publishers. (File)

The guidelines, along with Desai’s dissent, were adopted by the council on September 27, 2024, and have been incorporated in the 2026 edition of the PCI’s Norms of Journalistic Conduct, which was released on October 16.

HT has reviewed the 130-page document, which reproduces the 2024 gudelines for the media, police and security forces on reporting in conflict situation, along with justice Desai’s dissent note about two recommendations.

To be sure, PCI guidelines are advisory nature – the body’s prerogative extends only to print news publishers.

The first recommendation advised governments to either lodge complaints against journalists with PCI or take action under laws related to media rather than booking journalists under harsh laws such as treason, National Security Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

“Disagreement with the government or objection to any decision of the government should not be considered treason or a threat to national security. The PCI should be informed as soon as possible about the arrest of any journalist,” the guidelines said.

Justice Desai disagreed with the provision, arguing that the PCI could not require state governments to send their complaints to PCI. Also, she insisted that the council could not decide whether a particular complaint should be filed or not. “The complainant has to approach the investigating agency directly,” she said.

Instead, she said such arrests should be made with due care and circumspection and that there should “be strong compelling and prima facie unimpeachable grounds” for such

arrest. “It must be remembered that every disagreement with the Government does not amount to treason or threat to national security,” she said.

The recommendation in the guidelines that she flagged spoke against unnecessarily pressuring journalists to reveal their source and called for giving respect to the Supreme Court’s views in this regard.

In her dissent note, justice Desai said it was too vague and recommended, “Journalists should not be unnecessarily compelled to reveal the source of news. However cases which attract reasonable restrictions enumerated in Article 19(2) of the Constitution stand on a different footing and may require different treatment. In such cases source may have to be disclosed.”