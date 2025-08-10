‘Pressure from the state govt’: RG Kar victim’s father on hospital denying admission to his wife

The father of the RG Kar victim alleged on Sunday that his wife, who was injured in a “police lathicharge” during Saturday’s protest march, was denied admission to a private hospital due to pressure from the state government. BJP workers during Nabanna Rally to protest against rape and murder of a PGT doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

The mother of the victim, who reportedly sustained injuries to her forehead, hands, and back, underwent a CT scan and other diagnostic tests on Saturday to assess both internal and external injuries, PTI reported.

The news agency added that the hospital officials declined to comment when contacted.

“The doctor who checked my wife on Saturday evening said that she would be admitted for treatment. But after he left the hospital, there was a sudden change in the attitude of others in the hospital. They started dilly-dallying. Then they told me that my wife could not be admitted as there was some pressure on them from the state government,” PTI quoted the RG Kar victim's father as saying.

He also alleged that when he contacted the doctor, the doctor told him he could not discuss the admission matter in detail.

“He, however, assured me that the medicine prescribed to her would be enough to heal her,” the victim’s father said, adding that the doctor had recommended a hospital stay of at least two days when she was admitted on Saturday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, the mother, who had been allowed an overnight stay at the hospital, was “discharged” by hospital authorities.

On Saturday, the mother alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel during a march to the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, held to mark one year since the rape and murder of her daughter at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The alleged assault happened at the Park Street crossing, where police baton-charged protesters attempting to breach barricades and proceed toward Vidyasagar Setu en route to the secretariat.

“Police pinned me to the ground. They broke my ‘shankha’ (traditional conch shell bangle) and I sustained injury on my forehead,” the victim’s mother alleged.

She claimed that four to five police personnel assaulted her during a scuffle between police and protesters.

Police, however, denied using any force on the victim’s parents.

The victim’s father also alleged that police tried to prevent the family from joining the protest march, despite court permission for a peaceful rally.

With PTI inputs