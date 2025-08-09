Bengal police lathi-charge protestors during march over RG Kar rape case

Chaos erupted in central Kolkata on Saturday after police resorted to a lathi-charge on protestors during a justice march against the RG Kar Medical College rape case. The protestors planned a high-voltage march to the West Bengal secretariat, ‘Nabanna.’ Protestors taking part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital.(PTI)

The protest, led by senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, marked the anniversary of the controversial RG Kar Medical College incident but quickly escalated into confrontation when authorities attempted to halt the procession.

A section of protestors took part in the march to demand justice for the victim of the brutal rape and murder.

As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the protestors raised slogans for justice for the RG Kar victim and voiced their resolve to reach the state secretariat, irrespective of the blockades put up by the police.

BJP leaders, workers participate in justice march

The parents of the deceased doctor urged citizens to join the march to Nabanna, while Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, appealed to BJP workers to participate in the procession without any party flag.

Adhikari, accompanied by a section of BJP MLAs, meanwhile, joined the victim’s parents at the Dorina Crossing in Esplanade in central Kolkata sans BJP’s banners, flags and other party insignia.

“The Mamata Banerjee administration is fearing this massive crowd, which has gathered in protest,” Adhikari said.

The protestors were seen carrying the Tricolour besides posters and banners demanding justice for the victim and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Heavy security deployment

Massive police deployments, along with RAF personnel and even water cannons, have been made at all the strategic points where the progress of the agitators is to be halted.

Drones were being used for surveillance in view of the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in areas adjoining 'Nabanna', while multi-layer barricades were put up at several crossings in the two cities, and vehicular movement on the Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu over the Hooghly river has been stopped, the police said.

Last year, an on-duty female doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital was brutally raped and murdered inside the hospital premises.