Prez accepts Koshiyari’s resignation, announces 13 gubernatorial appointments

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as governor of Maharashtra and RK Radha Mathur as lieutenant governor of Ladakh and announced 13 gubernatorial appointments, which include some governors being reshuffled.

Koshyari whose term since 2019 has been marred by controversies had announced last month that he wants to step down as the Governor.

Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand, has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra and Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will replace Mathur as LG of Ladakh.

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as governor of Arunachal Pradesh while Lakshman Prasad Acharya will be the governor of Sikkim.

As per the communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan, C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the governor of Jharkhand and Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as governor of Assam and Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as governor of Andhra Pradesh, while Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, governor of Andhra Pradesh, has been sent to Chhattisgarh.

Anusuiya Uikye, who is the governor of Chhattisgarh, will now be Manipur governor, while La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur has been appointed as governor of Nagaland and Phagu Chauhan, governor of Bihar appointed as governor of Meghalaya.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh has been appointed as governor of Bihar in the massive gubernatorial reshuffle.

