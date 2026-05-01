Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to writer Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary, stating that through his farsightedness, he gave an identity to the Santali language. Prez pays tribute to Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary

Raghunath Murmu, who developed the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language, was born in 1905 at Dandbose village near Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

"On the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language, I pay humble tribute to him. Through his farsightedness and creativity, he gave a new identity to the Santali language," the president said in a social media post.

President Murmu, who also hails from the Rairangpur area, said that through the Ol Chiki script, education, literature, and expression in the Santali language were promoted, and the overall development of the Santhal community gained momentum.

"Let us, drawing inspiration from his ideals, resolve to remain continuously committed to the preservation and promotion of the nation's cultural heritage, and actively contribute to building a developed and inclusive India," she said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also belonged to the Santal community, paid floral tribute at the statue of the icon near the assembly compound.

"On this Jayanti of the eminent Santali litterateur, great reformer, and creator of the Ol Chiki script, Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu, my heartfelt and devoted salutations. His contribution to safeguarding cultural identity and giving the Santali language a distinct recognition on the global stage is unparalleled," he said in a social media post.

"Let us, on this sacred day, pledge to preserve our rich cultural heritage in his ideals while striving to build a prosperous society," he added.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute to the icon.

"My respectful homage on the birth anniversary of the eminent Santhali poet and creator of the Ol Chiki script, Pandit Raghunath Murmu. His unparalleled contribution to enriching the language and literature alongside the advancement of Santhali society remains forever a source of inspiration," he said.

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