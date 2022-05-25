Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priest shot dead outside Puri temple over old enmity: Police
Priest shot dead outside Puri temple over old enmity: Police

Bhubaneswar A sevayat of a Shiva temple in Puri was shot dead by another sevayat of the same temple on Tuesday evening just outside the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri, said police
Published on May 25, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The deceased was identified as Sibaram Patra, said police.

Accused Chandan Barik, a sevayat of Loknath temple shot at bike-borne Patra twice, said police, adding, one of the bullets hit his head. “He was rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital but could not be saved,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh. Patra was also a sevayat of Loknath temple.

Barik was quickly apprehended by police on the spot. Initial interrogations revealed that Patra and Barik had old enmity and the deceased had once tried to kill the accused. The two were also at loggerheads over Patra being in relationship with Barik’s sister, sai police.

