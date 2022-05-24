J&K policeman shot dead by terrorists, daughter injured

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot at and his daughter injured in an attack in Soura (Anchar) area, J&K Police tweeted Tuesday evening. The policeman has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, son of Mohammed Syed Qadri.

Shortly after news of the attack J&K Police tweeted to say the policeman had died of his injuries. "The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture," the tweet read.

According to officials, his daughter is in stable condition.

Today's attack comes days after Rahul Bhatt, a government employee in Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists.

Terrorists belonging to Pak-based and globally proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad are suspected to be involved in the killing.

On Monday police said they had arrested three persons responsible for the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district. They were arrested by a joint team of police and Army on basis of technical leads and human inputs, a officer said.

According to a J&K police spokesperson, three Chinese pistols, three magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested trio.

