3 hybrid terrorists involved in killing of Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch arrested
Three hybrid terrorists who were responsible for the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district were arrested on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) identified the accused as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all residents of Goshbugh village in Baramulla district.
According to the SSP, the three were involved in the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, sarpanch of Goshbugh B village. Bangroo was shot in the Chanderhama orchards in the Wussan area of Palhallan on April 15.
The terrorists were arrested by Baramulla police and the Army on the basis of technical leads and human inputs, the officer added.
“Interrogation of the suspects revealed a deeper conspiracy involving an older sleeper cell of Lashkar-e-Taiba which was responsible for the grenade attack in Palhallan highway last year. The accused arrested in that case especially the prime conspirator, Mohammad Afzal of Barthipora, Naidkhai, Bandipora and Mehrajuddin Dar of Gund Jehangir, Hajin, Bandipora had already tasked multiple blind-sided sleeper cells to identify and attack specific targets to spread terror and chaos. Both these have been found involved in various such web of modules and are already under arrest,” he said.
The module arrested on Monday had been tasked to identify and attack panchayat representatives and other civilians and soft targets, the SSP said, adding that they had been provided pistols and ammunition.
“The three terrorists divulged the plot which was directed by LeT terrorists Yusuf Kantru and Hilal Sheikh (both killed at Malwah operation) and executed by recently infiltrated terrorists Gulzar Ganaie (killed in an encounter at Bandipora) and Umar Lone of Wussan (still active and at large). The investigations further led to the recoveries of arms and ammunition and to a larger web of links between various tanzeems and organisations on which investigation is going on,” the police officer said.
According to a J&K police spokesperson, three Chinese pistols, three magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested trio.
“The successful apprehension of the three terrorists and the recovery of the arms and ammunitions has foiled major terror plots planned in future the general area. Interrogation of the apprehended individuals is likely to give further inputs for future counter-terrorism operations,” the spokesman said.
Two hybrid militants arrested in Srinagar; 15 pistols recovered
These hybrid militants were planning to use the weapons in targeting killings of the civilians and security force personnel in the city, the police said.
Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar termed the arrest of hybrid militants as a big success. “Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms & ammo, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer recovered. A case has been registered. Investigation going on,” he said.
Police spokesman said that hybrid militants were arrested during a cordon and search operation in the Chanpora area and identified them as Aamir Mushtaq Ganai, alias Mussa, and Ajlan Altaf Bhat of Butpora chanpora. “It came out in initial examination that these weapons were sent by Pakistan-based handlers of LeT/TRF and they were to be used for the targeted killing of civilians and security personnel in Srinagar city. The arrested duo was to distribute these pistols to other terrorists in Srinagar. Further investigation of the case is in full swing to unearth the whole conspiracy,” the spokesman said.
-
No plans to disengage ReK, ReJ employees, says Jammu and Kashmir government
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that employees working under schemes like Rehbar-e-Khel(ReK) and Rehbar-e-Janglat (ReJ) won't be disengaged, a day after thousands of youths employed under these schemes protested against the defreezing of the posts to fill them afresh. The protesters were demanding revocation of the government's decision last week to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in. The government last week decided to re-advertise the posts through the Service Selection Board.
-
Congress glorified Tipu for votes, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh slammed Congress over allegations of excluding eminent historical personalities, freedom fighters and reformers from textbooks, saying that the opposition party is using education to gather votes. The statements come almost a week after reports emerged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government allegedly removed portions of the chapter on Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and others to accommodate right-wing ideologues like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder KB Hedgewar.
-
Rains lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir
Mild to heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday coupled with gusty winds and thunderstorms. Weather officials said Kashmir valley witnessed light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the north-western, northern and central parts on Sunday evening and during the night as well. Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said that Kashmir valley may witness less precipitation than Sunday while Jammu may get heavy rainfall.
-
Karnataka: Rains over a week kill 12, crop loss leaves farmers in lurch
Bengaluru At least 12 people and over 400 animals died in the recent unseasonal rains across Karnataka between May 15-21, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. “Farmers whose crops have been destroyed by excess rains are contemplating ending their own lives. Such is the situation and the Union Bank has sent us notices to repay the loans. What kind of justice is this?” asked Purshottam Gowda, a farmer from Ballari.
-
Tenant claims rape accused had earlier harassed her, say Bengaluru police
A man, who allegedly raped his 20-year-old woman tenant at gunpoint in Bengaluru on April 11, has harassed the woman in the past, city police said on Monday. Police said medical test of both the survivor and accused was conducted on Sunday night. The accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family at Shanthi Nagar locality in central Bengaluru. City police said the accused claimed he was being framed by the tenant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics