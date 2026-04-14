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Prime Minister Modi to head 126-member panel for Phule’s 200th birth anniversary

The committee, however, doesn’t include Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The government on Monday notified a 126-member committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to coordinate the upcoming 200th birth anniversary celebrations of social reformer Jyotirao Govindrao Phule.

Prime Minister Modi to head 126-member panel for Phule’s 200th birth anniversary

Former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Ram Nath Kovind, former PM HD Devegowda, former CJIs BR Gavai and KG Balakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot are among other prominent members of the panel.

It, however, doesn’t include Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

The panel was notified by the ministry of culture on Monday. “To commemorate the 200th Birth Anniversary of Shriman Jyotirao Govindrao Phule during 11-04-2026 to 11-04-2028, the Competent Authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee.”

The mandate of the panel is “to approve policies/plans, programmes and supervise and guide the commemoration of 200th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, including preparatory activities...”

The panel also includes 34 Union ministers, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah and transport minister Nitin Gadkari as its members, besides MPs S Phangnon Konyak, R Krishnaiah, Amol Kolhe, Jyoti Waghmare, PT Usha and Upendra Kushwaha.

Cabinet secretary TV Somanathan, home secretary Govind Mohan, social justice secretary S Pant, culture secretary Vivek Agarwal, agriculture secretary Atish Chandra, education secretary Sanjay Kumar, NCBC chairperson Niranjan Jyoti have been included in the panel. Spiritual leaders such as Jaggi Vasudev, Mata Amritanandamayi and Baba Ramdev have also been included.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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