Yoga Day 2023: Preparations underway at UN lawns, PM Modi to lead celebrations | Watch

Preparations for International Yoga Day 2023 are underway at the lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on his maiden state visit to the United States from June 20-24, will lead celebrations of the 9th edition of Yoga Day, which, beginning its first edition in 2015, has been observed annually on June 21.

The UN headquarters lawns being prepared for Yoga Day (ANI)

News agency ANI shared a visual of preparations being made at the UN headquarters' North Lawn for Wednesday's ceremony.

This also marks the first time that the main Yoga Day ceremony is being hosted abroad. Though the day is observed across the world, including at the United Nations, the main ceremony has been held in India, with PM Modi leading the celebrations at a pre-chosen city (Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Ranchi, and Mysore, respectively), and simultaneous demonstrations taking place in other parts of the country.

In 2020 and 2021, however, there were no mass gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. People, therefore, practiced ‘asanas’ indoors.

According to India's Permanent Mission to the UN, the timing for Yoga Day 2023 celebrations at the lawns in the global body's headquarters is 8am-9am EST (5:30pm-6:30pm IST).

