Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi says this month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired on June 18

PM Modi says this month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired on June 18

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2023 08:26 PM IST

Usually, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is held on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that this month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme will take place on June 18. “This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on Sunday, 18th June. It is always a delight to receive your inputs. Share your inputs on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800”, the prime minister tweeted. Usually, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. The reason why it has been scheduled early because PM Modi will embark on a state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner. The prime minister is likely to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at the United Nations in New York, which is expected to witness substantial participation of the international committee. Modi will also meet top business leaders during his visit and engage with leaders across the American political spectrum.The prime minister will also address the joint session of the US Congress during his state visit. Few days ago, Modi had accepted the invite of Congressional leaders to address the joint session. “Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress”, he had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Mann Ki Baat (File photo)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pm modi mann ki baat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP