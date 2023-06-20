Watch: Indian women prepare garlands to welcome PM Modi in US

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived in New York, the Indian diaspora is ready to welcome the leader with full fervour. The preparations included women making garlands with different kinds of flowers.

People from the Indian American diaspora pose for a picture as they hold a unity rally ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United States, in Washington on Monday. (ANI Photo)

A video shared by news agency PTI showed a group of women tying flowers together in the form garlands and decoration purposes. PM Modi landed at John F Kennedy Airport in New York.

On day 3 of the visit, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington in the evening.

During the trip, PM Modi is also expected to meet personalities including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, and Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah).

In his departure statement ahead of the visit, the PM said, “I am travelling to the United States of America on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.”