The many bright shades of PM Modi’s Indpendence Day attire

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s interesting choice of colourful headgears again garnered nation-wide attention on Tuesday when he was seen at the Red Fort donning a ‘Rajasthani Bandhej Safa’ while delivering his annual address at the Red Fort in Delhi on the 77th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting a guard of honour at the Red Fort. (AFP)

This year PM paired the long tail multi-coloured Rajasthani headgear which had hues of yellow, green, and red with an off-white Kurta and matching pants. He also sported a V neck blue jacket with that.

This is not the first time that the PM’s outfits have caught the attention of the public.

Since 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre, Modi on Independence Day has paired his clothes with a traditional headgear symbolic to the ethos and culture of Indian states.

Here is a throwback to what the PM wore in the past eight years on Independence Day.

In his very first Independence Day address back in 2014, PM Modi had opted for a Rajasthani turban with an off-white Kurta which was polka dotted. The turban was from Jodhpur and was bright red in colour, with a green tail.

In 2015, PM Modi wore the ‘Nehru jacket’ (worn and made popular by India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) with a yellow coloured turban with criss crossed lines in different shades of the same colour.

In 2016, he kept it simple, wearing a white kurta and complementing it with a pink and yellow turban.

In 2017, PM Modi had chosen a yellow and red turban featuring criss-cross golden embroidery with a considerable long tail right up to the feet. He had also paired that off with a yellow kurta that year.

In 2018, PM selected shades of a bright red and saffron for his turban with a contrasting white kurta to match the look.

On the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi again wore a Rajasthani bright yellow turban and paired the turban with a half sleeve kurta payjama.

In 2020, the PM donned a saffron and cream safa (head gear) for Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and paired the turban with a half-sleeved kurta in a pastel shade.

The saffron headgear was again back in 2021, when PM Modi donned a headgear with red patterns and a long tail along with a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole.

In 2022, PM Modi chose a white turban printed with the tricolour. He paired the turban with a traditional white kurta pajama set and a blue Nehru coat over it.