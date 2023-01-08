Home / India News / Prime Minister's Office to hold high-level meet on Joshimath situation today

Prime Minister's Office to hold high-level meet on Joshimath situation today

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Dr P K Mishra, principal secretary to PM Modi, will hold a high level review with Cabinet Secretary & senior government officials and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon, the PMO said in a statement.

Joshimath: Cracks appear at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday,(PTI)
A high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will take place on Sunday on the Joshimath situation.

District Officials of Joshimath will also remain present through Video Conference on this issue. Senior officers of Uttarakhand to also attend the review through video conferencing.

The gateway to pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Joshimath is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence, with more than 600 houses developing cracks. On Saturday, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas and met people whose houses had developed cracks.

The chief minister said the multi-institutional experts and scientists are studying the land subsidence to suggest measures and decode reasons behind this. Dhami reiterated the government's topmost priority is to save lives.

On Friday, the CM had chaired a high-level meeting over the Joshimath situation. During the meeting, he ordered setting up a rehabilitation centre at a safer place. He said the danger zone be vacated immediately and the disaster control room be activated.

The locals alleged that ‘unnecessary’ digging for the construction of a tunnel for National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Tapovan Vishnugad hydro project led to the subsidence. When asked, the CM said it would be early to say what led to this.

Eleven more families in Joshimath were moved to safe locations on Saturday as the number of houses developing cracks in the sinking town rose to 603, PTI reported.

