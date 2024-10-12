Prisoners acting as ‘Vaanar’ in ‘Ramleela’ escape Haridwar jail, DM orders probe

Two notorious criminals including a murder convict escaped from the Haridwar district jail in Uttarakhand while the ‘Ramleela’ was being staged at the prison, PTI reported. Pankaj, who hails from Roorkee, was serving life term for murder, while Rajkumar was an undertrial prisoner.

According to a Times of India report, the two inmates Rajkumar and Pankaj were playing the role of ‘vaanar’ (monkey) and had gone to search for Goddess Sita.



“We got the information through the control room this morning that two prisoners - one convicted and another one under trial escaped from the prison. Jail administration was checking it initially. When the district administration received the information - we started combing and checking at every place,” Pramendra Singh Dobal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Haridwar, told ANI.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections. Soon, they will be arrested and legal action will be taken. Prisoner Pankaj was convicted u/s 302 of IPC and, prisoner Ram Kumar was under trial over the charge of kidnapping,” the official added.



Pankaj and Rajkumar escaped the premises using a ladder that was brought for construction purposes, officials told PTI.



Haridwar district magistrate Karmendra Singh accused the jail administration of ignorance, saying,"Construction work is going on in the jail, also, Ramleela was being organised here, yesterday; taking benefit from this, both the prisoners escaped from the jail using a ladder. Certainly, it's an ignorance of jail administration. FIR has been registered, investigation is on. Departmentmental inquiry and magisterial investigation will be done."

Congress slams Uttarakhand government

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat hit out at incumbent CM Pushkar Dhami, saying,"What is happening in our state? This is a big blot on our administrative system. This is a serious matter. During Covid-19 also, it was a mistake to give parole to many prisoners for isolation."



“Other places could have been set up as isolation centers. This was a serious lapse of the police system. A huge sin has been committed by the CM. He should redeem it,” the Congress leader told PTI.