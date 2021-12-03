Privacy foundational, govts use more data than anyone else: Sundar Pichai at HTLS

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc, said on Friday privacy is foundational and the internet giant works hard to protect user data, adding that over time artificial intelligence will give more privacy.

Joining in conversation with R Sukumar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Google CEO said governments have access to more data than anyone else. “Like for managing traffic in cities and reducing pollution,” he said.

He said people’s privacy expectations are constantly evolving and all of us need to challenge ourselves to provide people with the experience they are seeking for while enhancing privacy.

“We have been working hard on techniques like that,” he said while sharing examples of privacy preserving techniques.

Regarding regulations, Pichai said Google always strives to find the middle path which benefits itself as well as the countries.

"It's important for Google to be local and engage in every country with the best interest of that country. That's an important principal with which I approach the issue. As part of that, where we can encourage commonality, we strive to do that," said the Google CEO.