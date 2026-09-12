Priyank Kharge backs Karnataka's 2 stanzas 'Vande Mataram' directive: 'Do we need patriotism lessons from...'

State home minister Priyank Kharge on Friday defended the state’s decision to restrict Vande Mataram to two stanzas at most state government functions.

Priyank Kharge said the state government had no reason to revise its decision merely because the BJP had objected to it. (ANI File Photo)

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He said the state government had no reason to revise its decision merely because the BJP had objected to it. He said the Congress was following an approach established by senior national leaders and rejected the suggestion that the party needed to prove its patriotism. “We had gone by what eight to 10 senior leaders like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gandhiji, Nehru decided and told us to follow. Are these people (BJP) bigger than them?” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The order provides for the first two stanzas to be sung at state government events. It does not apply to events attended by the President, Vice President, Prime Minister or Governor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order provides for the first two stanzas to be sung at state government events. It does not apply to events attended by the President, Vice President, Prime Minister or Governor. {{/usCountry}}

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The decision has come against the backdrop of a directive by the Union Home Ministry in January, when the Centre said all six stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung before the national anthem when the two were played together. The directive formed part of events marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The Congress Working Committee decided in August to adhere to a 1937 resolution under which two stanzas of the song would be sung at party programmes. “Do we need to take lessons on patriotism from those who took a ₹60 pension from the British?” said Kharge.

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The BJP has described the Karnataka order as minority appeasement. Union minister Pralhad Joshi said Vande Mataram had a central place in the freedom struggle and deserved due respect. Joshi also warned that the party could face political consequences in the 2028 Assembly elections. Kharge, however, questioned why the Centre had chosen to prescribe all six stanzas now, despite the party having governed at the Centre for years. “Unable to speak about the economic situation, employment, NEET exam irregularities, or what is happening at the public service commissions, they are bringing up such things to cover up all these issues,” he said.

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