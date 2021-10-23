Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launches ‘Pratigya Yatra’, reveals 7 promises for Uttar Pradesh elections

Kicking off the ‘Pratigya Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday announced seven key promises of her party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. Apart from revealing 40% tickets for women candidates, the promises included free e-Scooty and mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, financial relief to poor families and relief on electricity bills.

“Some key promises of our manifesto are free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, ₹25,000 per year to poor families, electricity bill half for all and full waiver of pending electricity bills of Covid period,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Vadra, who is the face of the UP elections next year, said that the party also aims to provide 20 lakh government jobs, minimum support price of ₹2500 for rice and wheat per quintal, as well as ₹400 for sugarcane per quintal to the families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the announcement, the Congress leader interacted with women farmers at an agricultural farm in Barabanki and spoke to them. “I want to understand their (women farmers') working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them,” she said.

The 'Pratigya Yatra' is a part of Congress’ poll campaign for the 2022 UP elections to be held from October 23 to November 1. The yatra will cover 12,000 kilometres across the state. Various press conferences, 'nukkad sabhas', temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas etc will be held during these rallies.

The 'Pratigya Yatra' will be held in three phases. It will commence from Barabanki in the Bundelkhand region and will end at Jhansi via Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun.

In the western UP region, it will begin from Saharanpur, and cover Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, Mathura. Similarly, in Awadh region, the yatra will start from Varanasi and move towards Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Amethi to end at Rae Bareli.

