Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra engaged: 5 points on Aviva Baig
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, has got engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig.
The engagement took place on Monday in the presence of close family members, and the wedding is likely to be held in the coming months.
According to a report by NDTV, Raihan proposed to Aviva after being in a relationship with her for nearly seven years. The celebration is expected to be held at Ranthambore in Rajasthan.
Raihan Vadra, 25, is an installation and visual artist who has staged a solo exhibition titled Dark Perception. He has studied in Delhi, Dehradun and London, and is known for his interest in nature photography and travel. Despite his political lineage, he has largely remained away from public political engagements.
Here are five key points about Aviva Baig:
- Aviva studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University and completed her schooling in Humanities from Modern School, Delhi, as per details shared on her LinkedIn profile.
- She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that collaborates with agencies, brands and clients across India. Her work largely focuses on capturing everyday life.
- The couple has reportedly been together for around seven years. Aviva recently shared a photograph with Raihan on Instagram, later adding it to her highlights, which fuelled speculation about their engagement, according to a NDTV report.
- Over the past five years, Aviva has exhibited her work at several prominent platforms. Her exhibitions include ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery in 2023, participation in the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme in 2023, ‘The Illusory World’ at The Quorum Club in 2019, and India Design ID with K2 India in 2018.
- Apart from photography, Aviva is also a former national-level football player, reflecting her diverse interests and achievements beyond the arts.