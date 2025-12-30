Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra engaged: 5 points on Aviva Baig

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, has got engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig. Aviva Baig has exhibited her work at several prominent platforms.(Instagram/Aviva Baig)

The engagement took place on Monday in the presence of close family members, and the wedding is likely to be held in the coming months.

According to a report by NDTV, Raihan proposed to Aviva after being in a relationship with her for nearly seven years. The celebration is expected to be held at Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

Raihan Vadra, 25, is an installation and visual artist who has staged a solo exhibition titled Dark Perception. He has studied in Delhi, Dehradun and London, and is known for his interest in nature photography and travel. Despite his political lineage, he has largely remained away from public political engagements.

Here are five key points about Aviva Baig: