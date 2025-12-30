Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra gets engaged to girlfriend Aviva Baig

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig, on Monday, HT has learnt. It is likely that the wedding may take place in the coming months. Aviva had shared a photograph with Raihan on her Instagram stories a few days ago.(Instagram/avivabaig)

Raihan Vadra proposed to Aviva Baig, his partner of seven years, in the presence of both families, and she accepted the proposal, NDTV reported, citing sources. The families have given their consent, and a bigger engagement event is likely to be held at Ranthambore in Rajasthan tomorrow, the report added.

Notably, Aviva had shared a photograph with Raihan on her Instagram stories a few days ago. She has since saved the image in her highlights.

About Raihan Vadra

Vadra is a visual artist who has been documenting life through photography since the age of ten. According to his bio on the APRE Art House website, his work includes wildlife, street and commercial photography.

In 2021, he held his first solo show, titled ‘Dark Perception’, at Bikaner House in New Delhi. The exhibition focused on ideas of creative freedom.

In the same year, he was also part of The India Story exhibition in Kolkata, the bio said.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Meanwhile, Aviva completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi before pursuing media communication and journalism at OP Jindal Global University.

She works as an interior designer, like her mother, and is also involved in photography and production, according to her Instagram bio. She has said that her work focuses on social issues and seeks to create positive change. Aviva is also reportedly a former national-level football player.

Aviva Baig and her family are based in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Baig, works as an interior designer, NDTV reported.