Probe and prosecution form the backbone of rule of law: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that probe and prosecution are pillars of law, and therefore, it is necessary to lay emphasis on these to uphold law and order.

Addressing the third National Conference of Heads of Investigative Agencies in Jaipur, Rai said that state-of-the-art technology and mutual coordination are very important to empower police. At present, with the changing nature of crime, the use of latest techniques has become necessary for the force, he said.

The conference is hosted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development at the Central Intelligence Training Institute in Jaipur.

He said “the police are also the caretaker of the peace and harmony of the nation. In such a situation, it is the need of the hour to strengthen the police intellectually, physically and organisationally and transform it into a smart force”.

“It is necessary to prepare police to deal with chemical and biological disaster and training plays an important role in this,” Rai further said.

The conference will also touch upon subjects such as terror financing and investigation, technology bootcamp, technology in aid to investigation, inter agency coordination in investigation, etc.

