Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Probe on after 2 robberies near Vidhana Soudha

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 06:46 am IST

Two siblings were allegedly assaulted by an unidentified group of five to six men and subsequently robbed of their belongings around midnight near the high court and Vidhana Soudha metro station, police said on Wednesday

Two siblings were allegedly assaulted by an unidentified group of five to six men and subsequently robbed of their belongings around midnight near the high court and Vidhana Soudha metro station, police said on Wednesday.

Two cases have been registered, and investigations are underway, said police. (ANI)
Two cases have been registered, and investigations are underway, said police. (ANI)

According to the complaint, the attackers grabbed and threatened the victims during midnight on Sunday before beating them and fleeing with a mobile phone worth 30,000 and 9,182 in cash. One of the siblings, Bimal Giri, aged 22, sustained injuries during the assault.

Central DCP Akshay M Machchindra said that the victims and the accused knew one another and had come to Bengaluru from Nepal for construction work. He said, “We registered a case under BNS Section 351 (criminal intimidation) and 309 (robbery) at Vidhana Soudha police station and laid a trap to nab the accused.”

The location of the attack, an area with CCTV surveillance and regular patrols, has led to questions from residents about how the incident unfolded without immediate intervention. Investigators are reviewing camera footage and tracing the IMEI number of the stolen phone.

A second case was filed on Tuesday, in which another construction worker from Nepal reported that a group of five to six men snatched his phone. Police registered a case under the same BNS sections and said the victims and suspects in the second incident were also known to one another.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Probe on after 2 robberies near Vidhana Soudha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On