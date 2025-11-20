Probe on after 2 robberies near Vidhana Soudha

Two siblings were allegedly assaulted by an unidentified group of five to six men and subsequently robbed of their belongings around midnight near the high court and Vidhana Soudha metro station, police said on Wednesday. Two cases have been registered, and investigations are underway, said police. (ANI)

According to the complaint, the attackers grabbed and threatened the victims during midnight on Sunday before beating them and fleeing with a mobile phone worth ₹30,000 and ₹9,182 in cash. One of the siblings, Bimal Giri, aged 22, sustained injuries during the assault.

Central DCP Akshay M Machchindra said that the victims and the accused knew one another and had come to Bengaluru from Nepal for construction work. He said, “We registered a case under BNS Section 351 (criminal intimidation) and 309 (robbery) at Vidhana Soudha police station and laid a trap to nab the accused.”

The location of the attack, an area with CCTV surveillance and regular patrols, has led to questions from residents about how the incident unfolded without immediate intervention. Investigators are reviewing camera footage and tracing the IMEI number of the stolen phone.

A second case was filed on Tuesday, in which another construction worker from Nepal reported that a group of five to six men snatched his phone. Police registered a case under the same BNS sections and said the victims and suspects in the second incident were also known to one another.