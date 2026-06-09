Six women suffered excessive bleeding, infections, low platelet counts, and multiple organ dysfunction following cesarean section (C-section) deliveries at PBM Hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner over the past fortnight, raising concerns about health care standards and post-operative care.

The administration has sought a report from the PBM Hospital (Wikipedia/Representative)

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This came a month after five women died following C-section deliveries at a government hospital in Kota.

People aware of the matter said the six women were admitted to PBM Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and some of them required dialysis. They added that the six women are aged between 20 and 27.

Jubaida Bano, a relative of one of the six women, said she suffered continuous bleeding after delivery and was shifted to the ICU only after her condition worsened significantly. “We were told everything was normal after the operation, but later her condition suddenly became critical.”

Lekhram said his wife complained of severe weakness and discomfort after surgery, and her condition continued to deteriorate. Relatives of other women said they developed complications despite initially being declared stable after delivery.

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{{^usCountry}} PBM Hospital’s Dr Santosh Khajotia said infection alone may not explain the kidney failure cases. “Excessive blood loss during or after surgery can also lead to such complications. A detailed medical investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PBM Hospital’s Dr Santosh Khajotia said infection alone may not explain the kidney failure cases. “Excessive blood loss during or after surgery can also lead to such complications. A detailed medical investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Medical experts noted similarities between the Bikaner cases and those reported in Kota, where several women developed kidney-related complications within hours of C-section deliveries. Patients experienced sudden drops in blood pressure, urinary complications, falling platelet counts, and severe infections within eight to 10 hours of surgery. Some required dialysis and ventilator support, prompting the state government to constitute an inquiry committee and specialised treatment teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical experts noted similarities between the Bikaner cases and those reported in Kota, where several women developed kidney-related complications within hours of C-section deliveries. Patients experienced sudden drops in blood pressure, urinary complications, falling platelet counts, and severe infections within eight to 10 hours of surgery. Some required dialysis and ventilator support, prompting the state government to constitute an inquiry committee and specialised treatment teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PBM Hospital superintendent Bhikham Chand Ghiya rejected comparisons with the Kota deaths. He said three of the patients were under treatment for pre-existing complications. “Another patient was referred to PBM Hospital in critical condition.” He said only one patient admitted at the hospital’s maternity wing required ICU care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PBM Hospital superintendent Bhikham Chand Ghiya rejected comparisons with the Kota deaths. He said three of the patients were under treatment for pre-existing complications. “Another patient was referred to PBM Hospital in critical condition.” He said only one patient admitted at the hospital’s maternity wing required ICU care. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghiya maintained that the patients had not suffered any post-operative or injection-related complications and that all cases were currently under medical review.

Additional district magistrate Ummed Singh Ratnu said five of the women recovered, and only one remained admitted in the ICU. He said the administration has sought a report from PBM Hospital to ascertain the exact cause behind the complications.

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