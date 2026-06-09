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Probe ordered over complications after C-section deliveries at Rajasthan hospital

People aware of the matter said six women were admitted to PBM Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and some of them required dialysis

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 04:34 pm IST
By Aparnesh Goswami
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Six women suffered excessive bleeding, infections, low platelet counts, and multiple organ dysfunction following cesarean section (C-section) deliveries at PBM Hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner over the past fortnight, raising concerns about health care standards and post-operative care.

The administration has sought a report from the PBM Hospital (Wikipedia/Representative)

This came a month after five women died following C-section deliveries at a government hospital in Kota.

People aware of the matter said the six women were admitted to PBM Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and some of them required dialysis. They added that the six women are aged between 20 and 27.

Jubaida Bano, a relative of one of the six women, said she suffered continuous bleeding after delivery and was shifted to the ICU only after her condition worsened significantly. “We were told everything was normal after the operation, but later her condition suddenly became critical.”

Lekhram said his wife complained of severe weakness and discomfort after surgery, and her condition continued to deteriorate. Relatives of other women said they developed complications despite initially being declared stable after delivery.

Ghiya maintained that the patients had not suffered any post-operative or injection-related complications and that all cases were currently under medical review.

Additional district magistrate Ummed Singh Ratnu said five of the women recovered, and only one remained admitted in the ICU. He said the administration has sought a report from PBM Hospital to ascertain the exact cause behind the complications.

 
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