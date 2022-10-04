Probing role of 2 ex-officers in training PFI cadres: Karnataka Police

The Karnataka police probing the activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are looking into the alleged involvement of two former police officers in training its cadre, police said on Monday. Police added that they are collecting details of the officials as part of the probe.

A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said that the police officers belonged to Tamil Nadu and Kerala forces.

The details of the involvement of the former officers came to light during the interrogation of PFI workers in custody, the officer said.

“The training took place at an event in Mangaluru a few years ago. Two officers have given training on how to evade investigating agencies, how to handle police interrogations and what should they do during the court hearing etc.,” said the officer.

The officer added that one of the officers who gave the training was a former IPS officer.

“As of now, we are getting their details to take their statement. We do not believe they are part of the organisation,” the officer added.

However, a former PFI worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and was part of the training event held in Mangaluru, said that police are creating a false narrative, and the officers were involved in giving legal training.

“The training was about basic legal rights. Police are creating a narrative that it was some terror camp,” the former PFI worker said.

Last week, the central government declared the PFI and eight of its affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded an apology from senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for allegedly dropping cases against PFI during his time as the Karnataka chief minister.

The BJP said that Siddaramaiah was trying to appease the PFI by dropping cases against them.

“As the PFI has banned by the central government, now Congress party should apologise.#karnatakabjp #siddaramaiah #PFI,” tweeted BJP Karnataka.

However, Siddaramaiah the charges.

“Falsehood is god worshipped by the BJP and Sangh Parivar,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

“They are lying about me helping the PFI grow and that the Congress government had withdrawn cases against PFI workers,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said he wrote four letters to the BJP government seeking details on the withdrawal of cases against PFI workers.

“In the BJP government’s reply, there is no mention about any case against PFI workers having been withdrawn when the Congress was in power,” he said.

“Instead, when I was CM, cases that were filed on farmers, Dalits, labourers, Communists and other leaders were withdrawn,” he added.

Last week, Karnataka police closed down 42 offices of the PFI and affiliated organisations. In the search, seizure and closure operation that began early Thursday morning, 28 offices were sealed in coastal Karnataka’s Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The police action comes a day after the Union government banned the outfit and its affiliates with “immediate effect” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to senior officers, closure operations took place in Mangaluru city (12), Udupi (9), Dakshina Kannada (7), Kalburgi (4), Bengaluru city (4) and others.

