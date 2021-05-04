Production of Remdesivir reached 10.5 million monthly: Union minister

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing demand for Remdesivir, Union minister for state chemical and fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the production of Remdesivir injection has increased to 10.5 million per month. Remdesivir is an anti-malarial drug which is being to treat the symptoms of coronavirus disease.

"The production of Remdesivir is being increased at a rapid pace in the country. In just a few days, India has achieved 3 times the production capacity of Remedesvir and will soon be able to meet the growing demand. Production has gone up from 37 lakh on 12 April 2021 to 1.05 crore on 4 May 2021." Mandaviya said in tweet.

He further said that in view of the increase in demand, the number of plants producing Remdesivir has also gone up from 20 on April 12 to 57 on May 4. "The Government of India continues with its relentless efforts to fight Corona," he added.

The demand for Remdesivir is increasing day by day in different parts of the country due to surge in Covid-19 cases. Over the past few weeks, several cases of hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections have also been reported.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday registered a slight dip in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.