We are relieved to know about his whereabouts: Amritpal’s family

AMRITSAR: A sense of peace and calm prevailed in Jallupur Khera village, around 40km from Amritsar, the native place of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Sunday after his arrest in Moga district, with his family saying it was a relief for them to know about his whereabouts.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail following his arrest from Punjab's Moga, in Dibrugarh on Sunday. (PTI)

Tarsem Singh, the father of the pro-Khalistan preacher, said he was concerned about his son’s Sikh identity amid reports about his changed appearance.

“We were not as concerned about his life as about his Sikhi Saroop. We were not aware of his whereabouts. So, we feared he may lose his Sikhi Saroop,” said Tarsem Singh.

Singh said his family was happy to see that Amritpal had not changed his appearance when a video was released, purportedly shot at a gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district before the arrest. Villagers claimed Amritpal surrendered wilfully after addressing the morning congregation at the gurdwara even as police maintained that the preacher had no choice because he was surrounded by cops from all sides.

“We will go to Dibrugarh jail in Assam to meet him,” Amritpal’s father said. “He (Amritpal) was fighting against drugs and carrying out dharm prachar (propagating religious teachings), for which false cases were slapped against him. In such a situation, it was certain for him to surface one day to face such cases. This is part of the battle.”

Amritpal’s mother Balwinder Kaur said, “I am very proud of my son. He is a warrior, that is why the police couldn’t arrest him. My son has offered his arrest voluntarily irrespective of what is being presented by the police.”

An elderly resident of the Jallupur Khera village defended Amritpal, saying he did not commit any crime. “The government is not treating him fairly. He did not commit any crime. He just inspired the youth to quit drugs,” said Kulwant Singh, 60.

