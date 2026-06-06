Pro-Khalistan slogans, Bhindranwale posters raised in Golden Temple Complex on Blue Star anniversary

The 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Indian army mission to clear extremist elements from the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984, saw pro-Khalistan slogans being raised inside the premises of the holiest Sikh shrine on Saturday.

Members of various hardline Sikh organisations raised pro-Khalistan slogans during the 42nd anniversary observances of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

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Protestors gathered in front of the Akal Takht, the Supreme temporal and spiritual seat in Sikhism, and also bore posters depicting Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the man who was said to be leading the Sikh extremists inside the premises in 1984.

June 6 is the death anniversary of Bhinderanwale, who was the head of the Damdami Taksal, an orthodox Sikh educational organisation and seminary founded by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, at the time of his death in 1984.

The Punjab Police had established a comprehensive security grid across Amritsar and the surrounding areas to maintain security and law and order ahead of the occasion.

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{{^usCountry}} Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha visited the district on June 4 to review the deployment of forces and confirmed that nearly 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Comprehensive security grid around Punjab {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha visited the district on June 4 to review the deployment of forces and confirmed that nearly 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Comprehensive security grid around Punjab {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to the reporters during his Amritsar visit, SDGP Praveen Kumar Sinha said, "The anniversary of Operation Blue Star is on June 6; in connection with this, numerous programs and events take place, creating a heightened and sensitive security environment. In this context, we have established a comprehensive security grid across Punjab, specifically in Amritsar and its surrounding areas," ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to the reporters during his Amritsar visit, SDGP Praveen Kumar Sinha said, "The anniversary of Operation Blue Star is on June 6; in connection with this, numerous programs and events take place, creating a heightened and sensitive security environment. In this context, we have established a comprehensive security grid across Punjab, specifically in Amritsar and its surrounding areas," ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sinha confirmed that 5 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were stationed within the city limits to bolster the existing police presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha confirmed that 5 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were stationed within the city limits to bolster the existing police presence. {{/usCountry}}

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On the total troop strength stationed in the city, the Special DGP further said, "We held extensive meetings yesterday and today; we also visited the field to inspect the troop deployments... Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed. We have brought in 2,000 policemen and 30 gazetted officers from outside the district, while another 2,000 personnel from the Amritsar district police force are also stationed here and remain on high alert. Additionally, within Amritsar city, we have deployed 5 companies of the CAPF."

Operation Blue Star

June 6, 1984, marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab.

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It was reported that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms on the Golden Temple premises. He, along with his armed followers, was killed during the operation. The action was heavily criticised.

Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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