Property tax rates in Jammu and Kashmir least in country: L-G amid protest

Amid protests against imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday said it was least in the country and did not burden the common man.

PDP supporters hold a protest in Srinagar on Saturday.

“We have repeatedly said the administration believes in dialogue. I want to tell residents of J-K that we have imposed least property tax,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

“For our cities to become growth centres, work will be done. The money (from property tax) will be used so that there is an improvement in services for an average citizen. I want to request the average citizen of J&K to help the administration in moving ahead in making a good Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sinha further said: “Statistics say that there are around 5.20 lakh houses in Srinagar, Jammu and other municipal areas of which 2.06 lakh houses are below 1,000 sq feet, meaning no tax on 40% of the people.”

The administration’s efforts are aimed at “avoiding any inconvenience” to the common man, he said.

The Union Territory administration last week ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1. As per the government notification, the tax rates will be five per cent of the taxable annual value for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties.

The decision drew strong protests from people from almost all walks of life. Political parties, including the BJP, have sought an immediate rollback of the order.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday appealed to the administration to put the imposition of property tax on hold as the economic scenario “is not conducive to burden people”.

