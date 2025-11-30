Agartala, BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General Aloke Kumar Chakraborty on Sunday said the proposal for a new design of barbed wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border is under the consideration of the Centre. Proposal for new design of border fencing under consideration of Centre: BSF IG

India shares a 4,096 km international border with Bangladesh, out of which Tripura has 856 km border with the neighbouring country.

"Barbed wire fencing in most of the places along the India-Bangladesh Border has outlived its life. In Tripura, weather conditions have also affected the fencing along the international border. We are in the process of replacing the old fencing," he told PTI.

Chakraborty said the proposal for the erection of new and improved fencing is under active consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs .

"We are hopeful that the erection of a new design of fencing will start very shortly to enhance the border management," he said.

He claimed that the situation along the India-Bangladesh border is "normal".

The BSF IG said the relationship between the Indian border guards and the Bangladesh Border Guard is very cordial and cooperative.

"Being the first line of the defence, the BSF is always alert to thwart any attempt of peace along the international border," he said, adding there has been no change in the relationship between the border guards of the two sides.

"Scheduled joint patrolling is being conducted at regular intervals. Special patrolling, border contact and casualty contact are being done between the two sides even as a higher-level meeting is awaited," he said.

On the cattle smuggling, the IG said the BSF has been dominating the zero line and border haats to address the problem.

"We normally hand over the recovered cattle heads to Dhyan Foundation, but when it runs out of space, the BSF gives them to the local police authority for disposal," he said.

