Protest continues against treatment of 3 Kuki men outside Imphal hospital

Protests continued for the second day on Tuesday outside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Manipur’s capital Imphal against treatment of three Kukis injured in a gunfight in Kangpokpi district a day earlier.

Protestors demanded them to be shifted out of the hospital alleging that they were injured while attacking civilians. (HT Sourced Photo)

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Protestors demanded them to be shifted out of the hospital alleging that they were injured while attacking civilians. They also questioned whether similar security protection would be available to ordinary citizens travelling through sensitive areas, including parts of Kangpokpi district.

However, security forces dispersed the protestors without using mob dispersal activities.

On Monday, security forces resorted to baton charge and tear gas shelling when a large mob gathered at the hospital demanding that the injured should be shifted outside Imphal.

On Tuesday, authorities at the hospital said their health conditions are improving, while the hospital nurses’ staff association demanded a peaceful hospital environment.

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Among the three injured Lunliandan Vaiphei (20) of Kamu Tangom village, Senapati district, had bullet injuries at right side of buttock and forearm; Genzamang Vaiphei (18) of Mission Veng, Leimakhong, at his right chest, shoulder and lower chest, and Paogoulal Chongloi (18) of P Moulding village, Leimakhong, at his left chest, lower chest and an exit wound at lower abdomen, hospital authority said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority further said operation has been conducted successfully and their health conditions are improving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority further said operation has been conducted successfully and their health conditions are improving. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A statement issued by RIMS Media Cell said that the injured Kuki persons were brought from Leimakhong for medical treatment on June 15. “The injured persons were brought to RIMS by 183 Military hospital, Leimakhong for necessary treatment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A statement issued by RIMS Media Cell said that the injured Kuki persons were brought from Leimakhong for medical treatment on June 15. “The injured persons were brought to RIMS by 183 Military hospital, Leimakhong for necessary treatment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The sole responsibility of RIMS is to provide medical care to all patients brought to the hospital. It is the professional, ethical, and humanitarian duty of doctors and healthcare workers to attend to and treat…The public is earnestly requested not to obstruct or disrupt hospital services, as the Institute caters to numerous critically ill and emergency patients whose treatment and well-being may be adversely affected by such disturbances”, RIMS said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sole responsibility of RIMS is to provide medical care to all patients brought to the hospital. It is the professional, ethical, and humanitarian duty of doctors and healthcare workers to attend to and treat…The public is earnestly requested not to obstruct or disrupt hospital services, as the Institute caters to numerous critically ill and emergency patients whose treatment and well-being may be adversely affected by such disturbances”, RIMS said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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RIMS Nurses’ Association expressed strong condemnation regarding the mob control activities carried out by security forces.

A member of the association, L Ashangbi said, “There are many other patients who are undergoing critical treatment, using such method of controlling a mob indirectly affects many of the patients. Even tight security is arranged at the hospital campus can cause a panicky situation.”

“We urge the authority not to turn a hospital into a warzone,” said the Ashangbi.

On Tuesday, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex Kuki body in Manipur, announced lifting of their ongoing economic blockade of roads in their area after assurance given by the state government to supply food grains and essential commodities to the affected Kuki-Zo areas.

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