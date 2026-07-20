Protest makes no sense, says BJP's Hema Malini; Kangana dares CJP to fight polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and veteran actor Hema Malini on Monday defended the Centre's handling of the education sector and criticised the ongoing protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, urging students to pursue dialogue instead of taking to the streets.

New Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI)

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She also backed the government's approach to addressing the issue, saying concerns should be resolved through discussions rather than demonstrations.

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‘Protesting in this manner…’: Hema Malini

“If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work; given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all,” she said when, asked in light of the Cockroach Janta Party protest.

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{{^usCountry}} "All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue," she told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue," she told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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Her remarks came after the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed a sharp political confrontation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. While the BJP called for dialogue on the issue, the Opposition alleged that public confidence in the country's examination system had collapsed.

The ruling party's appeal for calm was met with strong criticism from the Opposition. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of failing to provide transparent answers even as repeated exam-related irregularities continued to affect millions of aspirants.

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Kangana's ‘mandate’ remarks on CJP

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Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said Parliament exists to facilitate meaningful discussions and hold the government accountable, not to create disruptions.

“Our parliamentary session is on — so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” she said, according to news agency ANI.

Kangana on ‘arm-twisting’

Responding to demands for the removal of ministers and officials, Ranaut said the government would not yield to pressure tactics.

"You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

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She further argued that decisions regarding the functioning of the government lie with the elected administration and not with those attempting to influence it through protests.

“It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself,” she remarked.

Earlier in the day, thousands of students, activists and professionals gathered at Jantar Mantar before marching towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.